Crime report

January 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Caldwell, Parnell Road, Lumberton; Scott’s Tire Pros & Service Center, 8407 N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Jerry Jones, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Brandon Dimery, Preston Road, Maxton; Geraldine Eddings, Deep Branch Road, Maxton; Dale Warlick, Canal Road, Pembroke; Cameron Britt, Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Andrea Hyatt, U.S. 301 North, St. Pauls; and Davis Truck Repair Inc., 1853 Kenric Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamestown Land LLC, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Michelle Hardie, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton.

Marissa Oxendine reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a robbery that occurred on Saquan Drive in Shannon.