Two people die as the result of two separate vehicle crashes

January 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people have died as a result of separate crashes that occurred recently in Robeson County.

Judy Lowry, 47, died after the 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt she was riding in failed to yield the right of way about 3:47 p.m. Wednesday at N.C. 72 and Chicken Road, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

The Cobalt, being driven by 72-year-old Kenneth Lowry, was traveling south on Chicken Road and failed to yield the right of way to a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 32-year-old Tiffany Hunt, who was traveling east on N.C. 72.

After impact, Kenneth Lowry’s vehicle struck a Kia Optima being driven by 49-year-old James Hunt, Lewis said.

Judy Lowry was unrestrained at the time of the collision and suffered life-threatening injuries, Lewis said. She was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, where she died. James Hunt was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital with serious injuries.

Injuries that may have been suffered by Kenneth Lowry and Tiffany Hunt were not reported. Additional details were not available Thursday afternoon.

A man involved in a collision Monday on East Fifth Street in Lumberton involving a motorized scooter and car died Thursday of injuries suffered in the crash.

William Lee Haggins, of 1913 Eastwood Terrace in Lumberton, was riding a 2016 TaoTao gas-powered scooter when the scooter collided head-on about 5:53 p.m. Monday with a 1991 GMC Sonoma truck operated by Ozzy Todd Britt, of 46 Norton Road in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police Officer Cedrique Bridges.

Haggins did not stop at a stop sign on East Fifth Street near East Second Street and collided with the truck, according to the police department’s crash report. The scooter came to rest in the roadway and the truck in a nearby parking lot.

Haggins was taken by Robeson County EMS to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, where he died, Bridges said. Haggins’ passenger, Mary Alice Bullock, of 2518 Seventh St. in Lumberton, remained in an undisclosed hospital on Thursday.

Britt was not hospitalized, the officer said. He was cited for driving without insurance and driving while license revoked.