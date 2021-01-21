Lumberton Airport Commission tables obtaining helicopter, elects new chairman

January 21, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Plans to add a helicopter to a veterans display at the Lumberton Regional Airport were put on hold Thursday.

The decision was made by the Lumberton Airport Commission after Airport Manager Bob Snuck told the commissioners about the challenges the airport has faced to find a helicopter.

“Getting the helicopter for the display, that was kind of too complicated,” Snuck said.

The original plan was to get a helicopter from the National Guard, but their helicopters can only be placed on property belonging to them, he said.

“The other process to get the aircraft for the veteran’s display is quite complicated, and we’re tabling that for now,” Snuck said.

The Commission discussed the progress with the terminal building, which still has an “extensive punch list” of items to complete.

“It started out with 226 items,” Snuck said. “It’s reduced down considerably, but there’s things that have to be fixed that aren’t correct.”

The airport’s $3.7 million terminal was to be completed by the summer of 2020. Ground was broken in April 2020 for the new terminal after the nearly 50-year-old building was demolished. The new two-story building boasts 8,000 square feet, more than twice the 3,000 square feet of the previous one.

After entertaining a consideration to replace Talbert & Bright, an aviation engineering firm acting as a consultant for the airport’s layout plan, the Commission decided to remain with company. Snuck said he also put out a request for qualified engineering services for handling any new engineering projects that will take place at the airport.

Also on Thursday, Lloyd Locklear was named the new Lumberton Airport Commission chairman and former chairman Tom Taylor was elected vice chairman. The chairman seat alternates each year between a city and county representative on the board. Locklear was appointed by Lumberton City Council and Tom Taylor is the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ representative.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Related Articles