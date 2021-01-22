Pet of the week

January 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Gracie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She appears to be a domestic shorthair kitten who is about 11 months old. She is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

