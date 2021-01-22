Crime report

Dollar General, located at 826 N.C. 71 North in Maxton, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a break-in occurred at the business.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Roberta Pablo, Harolds Drive, Red Springs; Charles Britt, Collins Drive, Lumberton; Gregory McMillan, Navaho Drive, Shannon; and Latoria Hunt, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

Nicholas Locklear reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Fergus Drive in Maxton.