Exploration Station gets $40,761 through North Carolina CARES for Arts grants program

LUMBERTON — A local children’s museum has received more than $40,000 in state funding to help expenses related to operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Exploration Station, located at 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, received $40,761 through the North Carolina CARES for Arts grants program. The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million in federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to help minimize funding disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Money from the program is designed to reimburse local arts organizations and programs for operational expenses incurred from March through Dec. 31, 2020.
Strong advocacy by ArtsNC, North Carolina Arts Council and individual residents statewide made the funding possible. The North Carolina Arts Council distributed the money on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people.
The Robeson County Arts Council received an award of about $146,251 from the North Carolina CARES for Arts program. The Robeson County Arts Council is the local administrator and partner with North Carolina Arts Council in serving as an advocate for the arts, and assisting in sustaining and growing the arts in Robeson County.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major losses of revenue for the arts and entertainment industry. The North Carolina arts industry is an integral part of our local creative economy,” said Vanessa Abernathy, RCAC president. “NC CARES for Arts will help so many arts organizations and programs get back on their feet, hopefully in time for partial operation in the latter half of 2021 and for the entire 2022 calendar year.”
Abernathy also thanked Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state General Assembly for supporting the arts in Robeson County.