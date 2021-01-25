Cleanup underway at Ramada Inn site

January 25, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Lumberton Public Works Department employees spent Monday hauling tons of debris from the recently demolished Ramada Inn, an abandoned 73,000-square-foot hotel on Kahn Drive. About 50 truckloads of debris had been hauled away as of Monday afternoon to a local scrap metal yard and the Robeson County Landfill in St. Pauls. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

