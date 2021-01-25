Crime report

January 25, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dollar General, 826 N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Earl Locklear, Shady Lane, Maxton; James Freeman, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Abe McMillian, Chavis Road, Red Springs; Dollar General, 32 N.C. 710 S., Maxton; Marques Howard, Oakland Road, St. Pauls; Tommy Dial, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Alicia Moody, Jordan Drive, Lumberton; Tywanda Wilson, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; and Christopher Demery, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Effird, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Brian Locklear, Old Main Road, Pembroke; Colby Locklear, New Bethel Church Road, St. Pauls; Randy Dial, Beverly Circle, Lumberton; Kaitlin Oxendine, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; Sandra Chavis, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Dossie Monds, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; Chassidy Morgan, Judston Drive, Lumberton; Covenant of Love Outreach Ministries, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Kathleen Donnelly, Gerald Road, Rowland; and Esperanza Tapia, Himark Road, Shannon.

Brendella Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Dixie Drive in Red Springs.

The following people reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Derwin Blevins, N.C. 710 North and Island Grove Road, Pembroke; and Clarence Lambert, Havana Drive, Rowland.

Leshi Deese, of Barker Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at her residence.

James Pearson, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that a break-in occurred at Smith International Truck Center, located at 3190 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.