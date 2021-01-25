UNC Health Southeastern welcomes general surgeon

Staff report
LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern recently welcomed a general surgeon to its staff.

Dr. Jason Davis is practicing at Southeastern Surgical Center, located in Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

Davis is a native of Pennsylvania who completed his medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania in 2008. He completed a general surgery residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania in 2013. Before joining UNC Health Southeastern, Davis practiced with Cone Health Medical Group.

The general surgeon has additional vascular surgery fellowship training from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Davis is certified by the American Board of General Surgery and is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

In addition to the spectrum of general surgery, including breast disorders, thyroid disease, and cancer surgeries, Davis will perform vascular surgery and provide treatment for varicose and spider veins, management of dialysis access, and minimally invasive treatment for lower extremity arterial disease.

For more information about Davis, call Southeastern Surgical Center, located at 2934 North Elm St., Suite E, Lumberton, at 910-739-0022.