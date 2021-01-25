Lumberton Junior High students learn real-world skills in program that blends STEM, video games

Students develop real-world skills using video games

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    LUMBERTON — An after-school program that involves video games is helping prepare students at Lumberton Junior High for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

    Nine students are participating in Dell Technologies and Microsoft’s Girls Who Game Program, a collaborative extracurricular program. The program began in September and will welcome more participants in the next semester, said Phyllis King, a Career and Technical Education teacher who teaches business marketing and computer science.

    “I think it’s been a successful program,” said King, who oversees the program at the school.

    The girls in grades six through eight have met virtually two times each week after school and have collaborated with professionals at Dell Technologies, who helped them form goals and obtain advice on choosing a career path through mentorship. Dell Latitude 3190 devices were given to the school for use by students in the program.

    The girls also were given challenges, such as building an “eatery of the future” using a Minecraft video game software, King said. Working together with the software helped the students sharpen their soft skills, such as communication and teamwork, and helped them learn how to solve real-world challenges.

    “The extracurricular gaming project provides female students the opportunity to learn through play with a focus on building global competencies and computational thinking using Minecraft: Education Edition. The program establishes a girl-centric ecosystem that empowers young girls to learn from one another as well as build confidence in a secure and positive space,” a release from LJHS and Dell reads in part.

    The program seeks to provide mentorship, use gaming to help build relationships and use “learner-driven experiences that broaden their knowledge, skills and dispositions within STEM-related fields.”

    It also helps teach students to be consumers and producers of information, King said. The software and Dell Technologies mentors also helped engage students while learning skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

    The girls’ project will be reviewed Thursday, along with the other participants in the remaining 19 schools in the United States and Canada involved in the program, she said.

    “By the end of the club term, the players have a greater self-awareness of their improved knowledge, skills, and dispositions, and are empowered to become leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM-related fields) and the growing esports movement across the education landscape,” according to Dell.com.

    King said she learned of the software from a Dell Technologies representative, and saw a place for it at her school. The students have enjoyed taking part in it, she said.

    “Some of the girls are going to do it again, but we are recruiting new students,” King said.

    For more information about the program, email King at [email protected]

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

