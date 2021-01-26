Restoring Our Community through Unity event scheduled for Feb. 13 in Lumberton

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Strong Better Together is hosting a Restoring Our Community through Unity event on Feb. 13.

The event, which is free to the public, will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street in Lumberton at 1 p.m. Scheduled to speak are Tiffany Mosley, John Dunlap, Christian Mosley, the Rev. Aaron Hunt, Unified Robeson NAACP President Tyrone Watson Sr., Michael Muhammad X and Minister Louis Farrakhan.

People in attendance at the event must wear face masks. The event also will include free food and drinks.