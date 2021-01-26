Rain on Wednesday to be followed by wind, cold

January 26, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A flood warning for the Lumber River in Robeson County was issued about 11 a.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service, but no flooding had materialized as of 7:30 p.m.

As of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Robeson County Emergency Management had received no reports of flooding in the county.

The NWS flood warning remains in effect until further notice, and minor flooding remains a possibility into Friday.

“In the past 30 minutes, it’s above 13 feet. It’s legit,” Doug Hoehler, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Wilmington, said of the Lumber River Tuesday evening.

The river, with a flood stage of 13 feet, is expected to crest at 13.9 feet Thursday afternoon, he said. The river’s water level will start falling after that.

Contributing to the Lumber River’s high water level will be about 1 inch of rain that’s expected to fall on Robeson County on Wednesday and into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, according to the NWS.

“By the time you wake up Thursday it will be windy,” Hoehler said.

The low-pressure system bringing the rain to Robeson County has picked up speed and should be well out to sea Thursday, he said. Behind the low-pressure system is a Canadian high-pressure system that will bring breezy conditions on Thursday. Wind speeds will be between 13 and 17 mph, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

With the wind will come cold.

The low temperatures Thursday night and Friday morning will be in the 20s, Hoehler said.

The NWS forecast for Friday and Saturday in Lumberton calls for sunny skies and high temperatures near 50 degrees. The sky is expect to be clear Friday night with a low of about 26 degrees. A chance for rain returns Saturday night with a low of about 37.

The NWS advises county residents that at 13 feet flooding can occur along the Lumber River. Floodwaters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in Lumberton.

Motorists are advised to turn around when they see floodwater on roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the NWS.