Crime report

January 27, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sharon Dunkins, Lady Drive, Maxton; Thomas Parker, West David Parnell Street, Parkton; and Ron Dial, Ana Drive, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Corrine Bryant, Hidden Valley Lane, Rowland; Justin Britt, Monroe Road, St. Pauls; Jermitra Gray, U.S. 301 North and Bucket Road, Lumberton; and Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.