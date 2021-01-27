Food giveaway Friday at Fairgrounds in Lumberton

January 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton and Baptists on Mission will provide free food boxes to the public on Friday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

The boxes, which may contain food items such as hot dogs, yogurt, cheese, chicken or pork, will be distributed at 3 p.m. by Robeson County Community Emergency Response Team members.

The Robeson County Fairgrounds is located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.