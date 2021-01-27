Food giveaway Friday at Fairgrounds in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department received an allotment of 975 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, and a mass walk-in operation for second doses will occur later this week.

The supply of first doses already have been committed to appointments that will occur throughout the week, Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

“We continue to vaccinate health care workers, funeral home workers, long-term care staff and people 65 and over,” Smith said. “There is no plan to move to the next group (front-line essential workers) at this time.”

The Health Department administered 100% of its allocation this past week, including the 975 transferred from UNC Health Southeastern.

“Providers are required to use their entire allocation within six days of receiving it,” Smith said.

Walk-in second-dose administrations are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, both at the agriculture center complex on Caton Road in Lumberton. The Health Department is expecting between 700 and 900 people to come seeking a second dose by the end the week, which is the reason for staging a major operation, Smith said.

“This would be for the population that is able to ambulate into the clinic site,” Smith said. “At the same time, first doses will be administered by appointment only using the O.P. Owens building at the same complex.”

The Health Department expects to have 1,075 second-dose vaccines on hand. The O.P. Owens building is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton,

Also on Tuesday, the Health Department began taking appointments for the administration of second-dose vaccines during clinics scheduled for Monday.

“This way we can handle a large number at one time and then individualize,” Smith said. “We do not make appointments unless we have vaccine on hand or guaranteed delivery.”

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered 21 days after a person receives a first dose, or 28 days if the Moderna vaccine was given.

“The administration of the second dose does not have to coincide exactly 21-28 days after the first dose — rather depending upon one’s circumstances a person might want to delay getting it,” Smith said. “The individual is to return to the site where the first shot was administered, the organization that administered it, as that is who will be receiving the second dose.”

Because supply of first-dose vaccines will not be provided by the state this week and future supply quantities are uncertain, UNC Health Southeastern will be postponing all first-dose vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Thursday and subsequent vaccine clinic days at their Lumberton and Pembroke vaccine clinics, according to the health care system. Second-dose vaccine appointments will continue to be honored as supply is currently available as provided by the state.

“We understand that this is a disappointment to many, as it is for us, however, we are limited by what vaccines are provided to us through the state vaccination system,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer. “As our supply is replenished by the state, we will work hard to get vaccination appointments reinstated, as we understand how important this effort is in helping to win the battle against COVID-19. Our teams have been working tirelessly to get vaccine out as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Individuals who had first-dose appointments on and after Thursday will receive a telephone call notifying them of the postponement, according to Southeastern. Individuals are asked not to call the health system regarding vaccine postponements because of the anticipated high call volumes. As first-dose vaccines are received from the state, appointments will be rescheduled as supply allows.

As of Monday, UNC Health Southeastern had administered 4,521 first-dose vaccines and 846 second-dose vaccines. The health system also provided 975 vaccine doses to the Robeson County Health Department, when they had exhausted their supply in early January, in an effort to quickly vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched a new online tool to help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine. The Find My Vaccine Group tool walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

“Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot. A spot for accurate information. A spot in line. A spot to take their shot,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.

North Carolina’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible, according to NCDHHS. Local vaccine providers have worked to ramp up and vaccinate people under difficult circumstances. This past week, in response to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand, the state and providers worked to rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina’s current supply of first doses.

As of Sunday evening, 88% of all first doses have been reported as being administered, according to the state health agency. Providers reported administering more than 260,000 doses this past week. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina ninth in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

Beginning Wednesday, North Carolina will have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state, according to NCDHHS. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine. As a result, many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” Cohen said.

The NCDHHS will be sharing more detailed guidance on the process for allocations for the coming weeks to ensure more transparency and certainty now that the state has largely exhausted the backlog of vaccine supply. Because vaccine supply is limited, states must vaccinate people in groups, according to the NCDHHS.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include front-line essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone. Detailed information about each group is online at YourShotYourSpot.nc.gov (English) or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vacuna (Spanish).

The NCDHHS also has expanded its vaccine data dashboard to provide information about vaccine doses promised to and received by the state. Users of the dashboard also will be able to see the percent of doses received that have been administered. Tuesday’s dashboard shows 95% of all first doses have been reported as being administered and 812,586 total doses have been administered.

The updated dashboard includes information on doses allocated by the federal government, doses that have arrived in North Carolina, total doses administered and the percentage of arrived doses administered.

The current vaccines require two shots, so the information is provided by first doses, second doses and total doses. The goal is to exhaust first doses each week. Supply of second doses must remain on hand to ensure people get their second shot at the appropriate time. The data is also presented for both NC vaccine providers and the federal long-term care program. The federal government through a partnership with CVS and Walgreen is administering vaccines to most long-term care staff and residents.

North Carolina was among the first states to include statewide information about people vaccinated by race and ethnicity. Data is also provided for the state by gender and age.