Lineman for the city

January 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
City Electric Department employee Anthony Gonderman, 27, checks voltage and electric lines Wednesday afternoon at a home on East 20th Street in Lumberton. Gonderman and another Electric Department worker responded to a call at the residence about 3:25 p.m. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

