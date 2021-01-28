Bishop gets key assignments

Will join the House Judiciary Committee, return to Homeland Security panel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Key U.S. House committee assignments were given Wednesday to the representative of North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District, who also teamed with other members of Congress on legislation addressing sanctuary cities.

Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican, will join the House Committee on the Judiciary and return to the Committee on Homeland Security for the 117th Congress.

“Conservative principles are under attack — from the crooked media, from House Democrats, and now from the Biden-Harris administration,” Bishop said. “I look forward to joining the Judiciary Committee and returning to the Homeland Security Committee to be a fighter for our Constitution. Our top priorities must be to secure our border, affirm our First and Second Amendment rights, and combat judicial activism and executive overreach. The most critical battles for our freedoms are fought on these committees, and I thank leadership for these important appointments.”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Bishop is an excellent addition to the panel of lawmakers, thanks in part to his 30 years as an attorney.

“Throughout years of service in his home state of North Carolina, Congressman Bishop has proven his strong commitment to fighting for conservative values and the Constitution,” Jordan said. “Given his proven leadership and experience, Rep. Bishop will be a vital force on the Committee in the 117th Congress.”

Bishop joined Sens. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. in reintroducing on Wednesday the Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act to combat sanctuary cities.

“In North Carolina, we’ve seen firsthand how reckless sheriffs can endanger whole counties by flouting federal law enforcement. Sanctuary policies that allow dangerous criminals back on the street make our communities less safe,” Bishop said. “Our bill removes excuses used to ignore the Department of Homeland Security requests to detain criminals and incentivizes cooperation with federal law enforcement. Localities should not prioritize liberal agendas over law and order and I’m pleased my colleagues in the Senate support this critical legislation.”

Sanctuary policies have allowed hundreds of dangerous criminals to return to the streets of North Carolina, Tillis said. That number will continue to increase as President Joe Biden pushes for sanctuary city legislation that puts politics ahead of the safety and security of Americans.

“The Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act is a critical step in keeping rogue sheriffs in check so that North Carolinians are safe from violent criminals,” Tillis said. “This legislation clarifies sheriffs’ authority, incentivizes cooperation, and eliminates any excuse sheriffs use to justify why they ignore detainer requests.”

The bill would clarify Homeland Security authorities to issue detainers for criminals who have immigration violations and would clearly establish the authority of states and localities to maintain custody when a detainer has been issued, according to Tillis’ office. It also would incentivize cooperation through the reimbursement of certain detention, technology and litigation-related costs.

Noncompliant jurisdictions would not be prioritized for certain benefits and grants, according to language in the legislation.

Also co-sponsoring the legislation were Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va.; Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; and Mike Braun, R-Ind.