PEMBROKE — Paul Brooks started out life with plans to help people, but not necessarily in politics.

In his early years, the former Lumbee Tribal chairman worked in construction. He was a homebuilder whose path in life would mold him to lay a foundation for his Lumbee Tribe and for many American Indians across his home state of North Carolina.

His son Paul Brooks Jr. said his father was unique, but his drive to help people came from his grandfather’s inspiration to help his people. Paul Brooks’ father, Peter Brooks, was one of the first people in the Pembroke community to facilitate busing students to school.

“At the root, Dad was a builder. He learned building from his dad. He got his contractor’s license and went on to build houses for years. Then he built cabinets. That transitioned into life through building relationships and service to the community. That eventually carried over into his political career,” Brooks Jr. said.

Paul Brooks was instrumental in the establishment of Lumbee Regional Development Association in 1968. He served as chairman of the board of directors until 1986.

James Hardin, executive director of LRDA, said Brooks was on the board when he came to the organization in 1986. Brooks was well-respected across the state by all tribes in North Carolina.

“He was a very dedicated leader to the Lumbee People,” Hardin said. “He was always concerned about poor people and helping people, while also making sure they got any service they qualified for.”

Hardin said Paul Brooks was a very strong leader on the LRDA board and when he served as chairman on the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs.

“That position is appointed by the governor. He was reappointed by the governor all those years,” Hardin said. “Usually a governor can appoint a party position, such as a Republican or Democrat. Paul was appointed by Democrat and Republican governors.”

Paul Brooks was first appointed to the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs in September 1988 by the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. He was appointed chairman of the Commission in 1993 and served in that capacity for 20 years.

During his time as chairman, Brooks’ accomplishments included:

— He led the process of creating the NC Economic Development Initiative, which supported small businesses development for many years in North Carolina.

— The Commission established the N.C. Indian Health Board to address the Indian health needs of American Indians in North Carolina.

— The American Indian Center was created at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and continues to this day.

— The Commission began the process of creating annual Indian Legislative agendas, which still exist today and that agenda has led to the creation of the American Indian License Plate, the American Indian Scholarship Fund, the N.C. Indian Child Welfare Program and more.

Gregory A. Richardson, executive director of the NC Commission of Indian Affairs said Paul Brooks leaves quite a legacy in the state.

Richardson reflected on sustainable projects that Brooks worked on, such as the American Indian Fund, which now offers $1,000 scholarships to American Indian Students.

“American Indians throughout the state have lost a stellar leader,” Richardson said. “While the majority of his work was within the Lumbee community, his work at the Commission of Indian Affairs spilled over into the statewide American Indian community. There are things that are in place now from his work that benefit all tribal communities and all Indian people in the state of N.C.”

Brooks’ work on various state boards and committees was well-known across the state as well as organizations on the national level, such as the National Congress of American Indians, Richardson said.

“Paul served on the Golden LEAF Foundation. To get into that position it took political savvy,” Richardson said. “You don’t just get an appointment like that by a governor by being unknown and without having a great deal of respect. Those are very important things to note about Paul and they are good examples of how other people can get things accomplished.”

Brooks was appointed to the board of the state’s Golden LEAF Foundation in 2010. He helped secure $2 million for various Robeson County agencies as chairman of Golden LEAF’s Finance Committee. He also served the children of Robeson County as a school board member for the Public Schools of Robeson County from 1992 to 2000.

Brooks was first elected chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina in 2011. He served until 2016. Former Chairman Brooks’ administration achieved several major accomplishments, which continue to benefit the Lumbee People Among them are:

— The Lumbee Tribe bought the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center from the State of North Carolina.

— The Lumbee Tribe built Pembroke Senior Village, which is a 50-unit elderly housing complex. The construction was a great value for the community.

— In 2014, the Lumbee Tribe also received its 8(A) Status, which means the U.S. government sets aside contracts for small, disadvantaged businesses. This status levels the playing field for Native tribes that are disadvantaged.

The Rev. Ricky Burnett, Lumbee Tribal Council speaker and chairman of the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs, said Brooks will be truly missed.

“I found Mr. Brooks to be a good man and very compassionate about his people, while trying to help them. I believe he was a strong leader, and he stood for what he believed in,” Burnett said.

Paul Brooks was also considered a very successful entrepreneur in his own right.

Brooks’ son Paul Jr. said his father went into the health care business in 1995 and it became a family business, which continued for several decades.

“I would call him a visionary. He enjoyed helping people and it was really whoever it was, it crossed racial lines,” Paul Jr. said. “He saw people as people. He was just able to connect with various groups of people regardless of their backgrounds. He had that unique ability to do that.”

Former Lumbee Tribal Chairman Paul Brooks will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Tasha Oxendine is the Public Relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina