PSRC receives 140,500 masks as part of initiative spearheaded by United Way

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County has given 140,500 reusable cloth masks to the Public Schools of Robeson County through America’s Mask Challenge.
The donation, made in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., is part of a mask initiative undertaken by United Way, the Business Roundtable and the CDC Foundation. The goal is to get 200 million washable face masks to 40 million students, teachers and staff in America’s most under-resourced schools. That translates to about five washable masks per person.
Rosenwald Elementary School received 2,500 masks Thursday afternoon, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC spokesman. The masks are an addition to masks and other personal protective equipment already at each school in the district. The masks are being stored at the PSRC warehouse and will be equally distributed throughout the district in the coming weeks.
“Rosenwald Elementary School was the first school to receive the mask donations because they were the first ones that said they would like the additional masks in preparation for the possibility of students returning to the classroom for in-person instruction,” Burnette said.
The mask distribution challenge was launched Dec. 9 and is expediting mask delivery for the second half of the school year. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth masks in schools can help slow the spread of COVID-19 when used in conjunction with other mitigation strategies such as hand-washing, social distancing, and regular cleansing and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in schools and on buses.
“The Public Schools of Robeson County would like to thank the United Way of Robeson County for their generosity and donation of 140,500 masks through the America’s Mask Challenge. Even during these unprecedented times, our community continues to support our schools throughout the district. The donation of masks will be instrumental in keeping our students and staff healthy as we prepare to resume in-person classroom instruction when the metrics verify that we can do so safely,” Superintendent Freddie Williamson said.
As America continues to grapple with COVID-19 and the resulting health, economic and education fallout, United Way’s focus has been on the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable, according to the United Way. One place to make a difference is protecting students, teachers and school staff as schools pursue in-person instruction.
Tate Johnson, UWRC executive director, said he is grateful to participate in the safety effort.
“This support from HanesBrands will help ensure our most vulnerable residents have masks to help keep them safe and slow the spread. We urge other companies to join in this effort and take part in America’s Mask Challenge,” Johnson said.
HanesBrands, a global marketer of branded everyday apparel, is the first company to join the challenge. The company has donated 25 million masks to the challenge. As the challenge gains traction, Hanes will produce the masks and coordinate with United Way on delivery.
“United Way has led the way in helping our neighbors through the pandemic. We’re pleased to support United Way’s effort to help keep school children safe and healthy as they return to classrooms,” said Chris Fox, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at HanesBrands Inc.
United Way of Robeson County has been part of the effort to help county residents cope with the health economic and education fallout from COVID-19. The nonprofit has provided funding to more than 14 local nonprofits, churches and civic groups serving people affected by COVID-19.