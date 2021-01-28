Vision Zero Task Force hears that traffic deaths in Robeson County increase from 2019 to 2020

Hunt Richardson Scott Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Following a statewide trend, Robeson County saw an increase in roadway deaths this past year.

There were 53 traffic deaths in Robeson County in 2020. The same number of traffic deaths were recorded in 2017, just before the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force was formed in 2018.

The increase in traffic deaths comes after two consecutive years of declines. There were 43 in 2019, five fewer than was reported in 2018, according to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“Really, 2020, in a lot of ways takes us back to where we were when we started,” said Grady Hunt, a Board of Transportation member and Task Force chairman.

The preliminary figures gathered by NCDOT’s Division of Mobility and Safety, were presented Thursday during a virtual meeting of the Task Force.

The state saw its highest numbers in traffic fatalities since the 1,704 reported in 2007, with 1,641 reported in 2020, said Brian Mayhew, NCDOT’s state traffic safety engineer. In 2019, 1,479 traffic fatalities were reported in North Carolina.

While statewide traffic fatalities increased 11% from 2019 to 2020 the total number of crashes across North Carolina dropped by about 15%, with 4,392 reported in 2020, according to NCDOT.

Although fewer people were on the highways, some motorists chose to speed and take other risks on the highway, Mayhew said.

More than half, or 56%, of Robeson County fatalities in 2020 involved people who were not wearing a seat belt, Mayhew said. Twenty-three percent of fatalities occurred in alcohol-related crashes, 19% involved speeding and about 4% involved distracted driving. Some crashes had multiple contributing factors.

Mayhew said more research is needed to better understand why fatalities increased across the state and the nation in 2020.

Conversely, in 2020, there were 37 fewer commercial motor vehicle crashes in Robeson County, with a total of 179 reported, said Crystal Collins, president of the N.C. Trucking Association. Three fatalities were reported from January to November.

Improvements on trucks, such as installing cameras, have helped drive those numbers down, she said. The trucking industry spends about $10 billion each year in safety training, safety technologies, driver safety incentive pay and compliance with safety regulations to improve safety on the roadways.

The Task Force’s efforts are assisted by NCDOT.

“The task force receives technical assistance from the NCDOT and grants from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. It seeks primarily to work through education outreach, such as its social media campaign, and highway safety initiatives. One initiative is the Seat Belt Education Classes offered for free by Southeastern Health,” according to NCDOT.

One NCDOT traffic safety initiative is underway in Robeson County. It expects to complete the installation of the final six of seven all-way-stops at various locations in the county by the end of 2021, at an estimated cost of $300,000. The effort is designed to increase traffic safety, and save lives.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott and MaryJane Richardson, an assistant district attorney, gave updates on the county’s DWI court, which was formed in 2020. The court seeks to get reduce the number of repeat DWI offenders by treating the each offender’s dependency on drugs and alcohol.

Scott called the treatment court “one area of success” during the pandemic, which has limited how often courts can be open and how many people allowed to attend court. Scott praised participants for their efforts and participation in the court program, and said three DWI court participants are set to complete the program in April.

About 10 people are participating in the program, Richardson said.

COVID-19 effects and exposures proved challenging and made team members sometimes unavailable, she said. But, participants were given the opportunity to attend telehealth or virtual health sessions, which cut down on the need for transportation.

“We assess our risks, but we do the best we can to keep moving,” Richardson said.

The Rev. Nicholas McNeill, of Zion Hill Baptist Church, suggested the Task Force use more spiritual and biblical ties to get local pastors to buy into the message of improving traffic safety and saving lives. McNeill, the vice moderator of Burnt Swamp Baptist Association, said if the Task Force can reach pastors it can reach churchgoers and better disperse the mission of zero traffic deaths in the county.

Also on Thursday, Emily Jones, the county’s public information officer, said social media is one of the fastest ways to share information, especially during COVID-19. The county’s number of social media followers has grown since 2016, and she regularly shares information, including messages from NCDOT, to reach more people in the county.

The county’s Facebook page reached 81,577 people from Dec. 30 to Jan. 20, she said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]