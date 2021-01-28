Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit opens March 6

Staff report
The Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Courtesy photo | North Carolina Museum of Art

The Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit opens March 6 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Courtesy photo | North Carolina Museum of Art

RALEIGH — The Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Art will open March 6

The exhibition, from the Manchester Museum in England, can be viewed through July 11, in its first appearance at an American art museum. Golden Mummies of Egypt features eight gilded mummies and more than 100 related objects, including papyri, jewelry, ceramics and depictions of deities, that connect the domestic, daily sphere of the Greco-Roman Egyptians to the religious world of the gods.

Inside the exhibition, visitors can explore beliefs about the afterlife during the relatively little-known era when Egypt was part of the Greek and Roman worlds (circa 300 B.C.E. to 200 C.E.) through touchscreen interactive activities, a short film, and a family exhibition guide with afterlife drawing activity.

In a series of illustrated thematic sections, Golden Mummies showcases the outstanding collections of the Manchester Museum to allow visitors to examine life for the wealthy in multicultural Roman Egypt, where diverse Egyptian, Roman and Greek communities and cultural influences were blended.

The exhibition also ties into the Museum’s collection, where Greco-Roman objects are displayed in the Egyptian and classical galleries, including the Gilded Mummy Covering, circa 300 B.C.E; Aphrodite-Isis from the first to second century; and the Portrait Head of a Coffin, circa 100 to 150 C.E. After visitors view Golden Mummies, they can visit the free Museum collection to see more gold and mummy-related objects from this period and beyond.

The exhibit will be celebrated with special lectures, studio art workshops, exclusive educator programs and virtual tours with safety protocols in place for visitors.

Exhibition tickets are currently on sale for $20 for nonmember adults, $17 for seniors and $14 for youth from the ages of 7 to 18. Free entry with college ID every Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Capacity is very limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance by contacting [email protected] Event tickets will go on sale in February. For more information, visit https://ncartmuseum.org/.