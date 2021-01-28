Lumberton brothers get prison time for drug, weapons crimes

January 28, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RALEIGH — Two Lumberton brothers have been sentenced to prison for weapons and drug crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

James Floyd, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison and 36-year-old Jerrick Floyd to seven years and six months, according to Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, both men sold drugs and firearms out of a stash house in Lumberton. From July 2019 until January 2020, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted an investigation into the Floyds for drug distribution and unlawful firearms sales.

Law enforcement officers conducted numerous controlled purchases of firearms and cocaine. On Jan. 16, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the location of the controlled purchases and recovered three handguns, two rifles, extended magazines, a quantity of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of marijuana, according to a DOJ press release. James Floyd is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Floyd brothers were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad E. Rhoades prosecuted the case.