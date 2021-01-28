Getting Corps fit

January 28, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Jonathan Martinez, right, Tyler Floyd and Michael Creath took their workout to the sidewalk outside the Armed Forces Career Center in Lumberton on Thursday. The trio are preparing for boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Jonathan Martinez, right, Tyler Floyd and Michael Creath took their workout to the sidewalk outside the Armed Forces Career Center in Lumberton on Thursday. The trio are preparing for boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

Jonathan Martinez, right, Tyler Floyd and Michael Creath took their workout to the sidewalk outside the Armed Forces Career Center in Lumberton on Thursday. The trio are preparing for boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.