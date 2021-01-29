Local North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service office launches drive to feed the hungry

January 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The public’s help in feeding local food-insecure residents is being sought by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center.

Residents are asked to donate canned goods and other nonperishable food to the Helping the Hungry Food Drive. The food drive also is part of the celebration of the 34th annual Small Farms Week, which is March 21-27.

Donations will be accepted 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. through Feb. 15 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

For more information, contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Farm Management agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]