Rowland Police Department takes delivery of donated bulletproof vests

January 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham, left, stands Thursday in the town’s courtroom with police Lt. William Davis and the department’s five new ballistic vests that were donated by the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | Rowland Police Department</p>

Rowland police Chief Hubert Graham, left, stands Thursday in the town’s courtroom with police Lt. William Davis and the department’s five new ballistic vests that were donated by the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Courtesy photo | Rowland Police Department

ROWLAND — Police here have received the last of the equipment donated by the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The Rowland Police Department received five ballistic bulletproof vests Wednesday, Chief Hubert Graham said. The vests, each of which is tailored to fit a specific officer, were the last of items to come in from the USDSA.

Donated by the USDSA and already received were seven flashlights, seven high-visibility vests and four drug test kits, he said.

Grants and programs that help the department get equipment are very valuable, especially in small towns like Rowland that have limited funding for equipment, the chief said.

“Once again, we are forever grateful, especially for the vests,” Graham said.