NCDOT pushes back Bloomingdale Road repair to March 31

January 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ORRUM — The date for repairs to a damaged area of Bloomingdale Road has been pushed back to March.

A drainage pipe failure on Dec. 30 caused damage to a section of the road in Orrum near Creek Road.

Completion of the road repair project, originally expected to be finished by Jan. 22, has now been pushed back to 5 p.m. March 31, according to DriveNC.gov, a site managed by the state Department of Transportation. Until then Bloomingdale Road will remain closed to traffic from both directions at Creek and Barnes roads.

Road repairs have been pushed back because of rainy conditions and time needed to buy construction materials, according to NCDOT officials. The Transportation Department plans to replace the broken concrete pipe with a metal pipe that is twice the size, which will allow for better flow of stormwater.