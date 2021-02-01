Extension schedules muscadine culture and pruning workshop for Monday

February 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A muscadine culture and pruning workshop has been scheduled for Monday by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center.

The workshop is to take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. at DJ’s Farm, located at 981 Highway 41 South in Lumberton. Topics covered during this workshop will include trellising, training and pruning vines; recommended varieties and cultivars; fertilization recommendations; and pests and diseases.

The class will be limited to 10 participants, with a minimum of four participants required for the class to take place. Registration is required and will be first-come, first-served.

The registration deadline is 10 a.m. Monday. For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

Participants will meet at DJ’s Farm for hands-on pruning experience, so bring pruners and dress appropriately for the weather. Face masks will be required because of COVID-19 restrictions.

To get to DJ’s Farm, take Highway 41 South toward Fairmont. About 1 mile past the Interstate 74 overpass, 981 Highway 41 South will be on the left; turn onto a private dirt road. Look for signs roadside. The first cars will need to park well past the house to allow room for parking.