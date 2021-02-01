NC Senate Republicans file bill to reopen schools

Staff and wire report
RALEIGH — Legislation to get students back to school after nearly a year of remote learning was filed Monday by Republicans in the state Senate.

Senate Bill 37, “In-Person Learning Choice for Families,” requires schools to provide access to in-person learning under Plan A, with minimal social distancing, for students with exceptional needs, according to information released by Senate Republicans. It also requires schools to provide in-person learning options for all K-12 students under either Plan A or Plan B, with moderate social distancing. Families would still have the choice of remote learning for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Schools would be required to follow all guidance from the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, which was developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The legislation is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee.

“Our students need to be in school, there’s no question about that. We can get them back into classrooms safely. Students are suffering and parents are watching their children fall behind in their learning, worrying that they’ll never catch up,” said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga. “This legislation balances students’ needs, public health guidelines, and parental choice. In order to stymie the ramifications of learning loss, we need to give these families an option for in-class instruction.”

Studies have shown that with mitigation efforts schools can reopen safely.

The evidence that school closures harm children is overwhelming, according to Senate GOP members. As far back as last summer, public health experts at Harvard University warned that school closures are “a disaster that some students may never recover from.”

Last week, the CDC concluded there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”

Last month, UNC and Duke researchers with the ABC Science Collaborative reported “no instances of child-to-adult transmission of SARS-CoV-2 were reported within schools” during their examination of 11 open school districts in North Carolina serving 90,000 students.

The researchers concluded, “Our data support the concept that schools can stay open safely in communities with widespread community transmission.”

Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a Monday news conference that state lawmakers should offer additional funding to help reopen schools safely.

The leading lobbying group for teachers in the state is also calling on public health officials to immediately bump teachers up on the vaccine priority list. Those who are not at least 65 years old are currently not eligible to get vaccinated.

“Educators have been classified as essential frontline workers and getting them vaccinated is one of the most critical steps in restarting in-person instruction statewide,” Kelly said in front of the Legislative Building. “Twenty-three other states are vaccinating educators right now, and North Carolina should be one of them.”