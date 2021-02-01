Taking some me time

LUMBERTON — An increase by more than 30 in the number of drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020 coupled with multiple overdose cases already this year have the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on alert.

In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 overdose deaths, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. There were 51 overdose deaths in the Robeson County in 2020. During 2020, deputies responded to 685 overdose calls and saved the lives of many victims using Narcan, medication that can stop or reverse the effects of drugs that lead to an overdose.

In December, Robeson County was among the top 10 counties in the state with the highest rate of opioid overdose Emergency Department visits for that month, with 12 visits and a rate of 9.2%. Robeson was behind Buncombe and Pitt counties, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The counties topping the list for December were Burke, with 21 visits and a 23% rate, and Randolph, with 23 and 16%.

Hospital emergency department visits for opioid overdoses across the state rose 23%, from 6,694 in 2019 to 8,254 in 2020, according to NCDHHS.

“I see these 51 overdose deaths in 2020 as murder. A drug dealer purposely for profit sold a drug to an addicted person with no concern for their well-being and in many cases it led to their death. Now the family of these victims are left to grieve their loved one,” Wilkins said in a statement released over the weekend.

Two people were revived by Narcan in the Maxton and Pembroke area on Saturday, Wilkins said. Four people died this past week in apparent overdoses.

The rise in overdose deaths also concerns a county medical examiner.

“As the pathologist for the hospital (UNC Health Southeastern), the number of overdose deaths for our county has drastically increased since the COVID pandemic started,” Dr. Richard Johnson said.

Johnson has served as a county medical examiner for 24 years.

“I performed around 60 autopsies for drug overdose last year and so far this year, after tomorrow, I will have performed 11 drug overdose autopsies for 2021. It appears if this rate continues our county could approach 100 overdose deaths for the year,” Johnson said. “One is too many.”

Wilkins attributes the increase in overdoses to drug availability.

“It’s cheaper than purchasing individual opiate pills and the fact that pharmaceuticals have become a little more difficult to obtain. However we do have a problem with legal prescriptions being sold off by the original person in receipt of the prescription to drug dealers for profit,” Wilkins said.

The sheriff plans to ask county commissioners for more manpower and resources to tackle drug use in the county.

“We currently have over 300 (drug) complaints countywide and there is no way to put a focus on all of them with the personnel we have,” he said Monday.

Each team member of divisions like the Homicide Division are busy working cases, and more manpower is needed to respond to the high volume of calls.

He needs positions for “at least” four drug investigators, four new patrol deputies, and two deputy positions for the Community Impact Team, Wilkins said. He also plans to ask for a detective position that will focus on overdose investigations only.

The Sheriff’s Office operates a Drug Enforcement Division, which focuses on investigating criminal drug activities.

In December, the Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force, comprised of the sheriff’s offices in Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties, was formed. The Task Force targets drug crimes in each county. It has 15 personnel; more resources, such drones, canine officers and their handlers; and two helicopters. Members of the Task Force meet several times each month to set goals and discuss areas of concern in the three counties. The Task Force has the support and legal oversight of Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott and Jon David, who serves as the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is working to launch its drug treatment court, which would strive to help repeat offenders overcome addiction, and thereby reduce drug crimes.

The District Attorney’s Office is working to fill the position of Drug Court coordinator, who would oversee court operations and work with everyone involved to help the program run smoothly, said Scott, who hopes to have the program, which can serve up to 25 participants, running by March.

The program is funded by a $500,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant that can keep the court in operation for three years. Treatment is free to participants.

Scott described drugs as “an equal opportunity destroyer.” Drugs take victims from every social, racial and economic background.

“We’re seeing that in our communities, and it’s unfortunate and sad,” the district attorney said.

He hopes the court can help treat addiction by providing support that gives offenders the “ability to change their lives.”

There are multiple agencies that offer drug treatment in Robeson County.

“UNC Health Southeastern (hospital) has a 26-bed unit to treat mental health and substance abuse issues requiring inpatient treatment,” said Amanda Crabtree, spokesperson for UNC Health Southeastern.

Palmer Prevention and Monarch also offer drug treatment services.

Palmer Prevention is located at 3460 Capuano Road in Lumberton and can be reached at 910-674-4033.

Monarch’s Lumberton crisis center, which offers “detoxification and crisis stabilization for mental health and substance use disorders,” is located at 207 W. 29th St. To reach Monarch, call 866-272-7826 or email referral@monarchnc.org. For more information, visit https://monarchnc.org.

“I want to assure the residents of Robeson County that their Sheriff’s Office is not sitting idly by and doing nothing about this. Resources are limited but we are doing our best with the resources we have. This is why we established many task forces with the federal government, local agencies and surrounding counties to assist us in bringing in more resources. The 51 overdose murders of our addicted last year and these already occurring this year only make us work harder for you,” Wilkins said in a Saturday statement.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stands firm in its stance against drug dealers, he said.

“We see you as armed and dangerous and in this case, your weapon of choice is heroin, opium and fentanyl. This is not a game or a TV show. It’s not over ‘til it’s over, and we are coming for you,” Wilkins said.