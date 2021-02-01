Taking some me time

February 1, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Erick Grant shoots some hoops Monday at a public basketball court off Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. The 20-year-old goes to the court twice a week to take his mind off work and get some exercise.

