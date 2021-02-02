FEMA awards $103 million to NC to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Staff report
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Carolina has been awarded a $102,983,216.40 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The money will be given to the North Carolina Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced Monday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine must be distributed in a timely and effective manner, and I’m confident that this grant will help make it possible,” Tillis said. “With every administered vaccine, North Carolina gets one step closer to defeating this virus, which is why I’m pleased to announce this funding for our state’s vaccine distribution operation.”

The money awarded North Carolina is part of more than $1.7 billion FEMA has obligated to states, tribes and territories, and Washington, D.C., for vaccination sites. The federal agency also has deployed more than 300 staff to 10 states and one territory to support vaccination centers with personnel and technical assistance. Additional staff across the country are supporting virtually.

As of Jan. 31, 89 federally supported sites are operational across the country, according to FEMA. The U.S. National Guard Bureau is providing 844 vaccinators, administrative and logistics support to 303 vaccine sites in 40 states, while the U.S. Coast Guard has deployed 18 reservists to support Oklahoma.

As the number of states with obligations increases, we will work alongside other federal agencies to provide federal support for critical staffing, supplies and other shortfalls that can help get more Americans vaccinated.

Federal vaccine site support enables a new site to open, or an existing site to remain open, according to FEMA. Vaccine site types, locations and capacity are decided at the state, local, tribal and territorial government level. Depending on the need, there are a variety of site types and sizes available to support vaccine efforts. Additionally, there are different levels of federal support, ranging from completely locally run to sites fully funded by the federal government.