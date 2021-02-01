Commissioners talk drainage, internet and set public hearing date for dog ordinance

LUMBERTON — Robeson County commissioners discussed drainage and internet issues and how the county is working to address them during a regular meeting held Monday via teleconference.

County Manager Kellie Blue reminded commissioners Monday of the county’s application for grant funding from ATMC to expand internet to areas in the county. Funding has not been awarded yet.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that is the case,” Blue said.

“It’s gonna be a great thing,” Commissioner Tom Taylor said. “I’ll just be glad when we can get it in here to our people.”

Taylor also requested that Tammy Freeman, the board’s clerk, write a letter to the state Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on West Road to 45 mph because of speeding problems. He also said he would call in another location of concern to be included in the letter.

Commissioner David Edge asked that a letter be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper “to let him know how displeased we are with the conditions of our roads.” Blue said letters would be sent to legislators and Cooper’s office.

“I feel like we’re just being totally ignored,” Edge said.

Taylor said he was told that state DOT workers had to wait for warmer weather conditions to repair roads with asphalt so the added asphalt would bond correctly.

Commissioner Lance Herndon suggested the commissioners meet both beaver trappers the county employs as part of an effort to address drainage issues related to beavers. Herndon asked that updates be given on projects underway in the county during the meeting with the trappers.

“It’s still a huge, huge issue in the northern part of the county,” Herndon said.

Commissioner Judy Sampson said she has been working with the trappers this week.

“We identified some beaver dams in my area,” Sampson said.

Commissioner John Cummings said the county Drainage District is making progress in clearing debris from canals in the county using equipment rented by the county and district.

Cummings said the Drainage District is working to clear canals in the Back Swamp district.

“It’s phenomenal the amount of debris being removed,” Cummings said.

A plan also has been developed to help Solid Waste drivers better access county convenience sites, which have received a lot of rain, Cummings said. The plan was made in collaboration with the commissioner and the county’s Solid Waste department.

Also on Monday, Commissioner Pauline Campbell said a roadside trash cleanup effort in Proctorville is being planned.

Commissioners also scheduled a public hearing for March 1 on proposed amendments to the Dangerous Dog ordinance.

Approved Monday was an interlocal government agreement between the county and Red Springs, in which the county will provide inspection and permitting services to the town until Jan 7, 2022. It can be terminated by either party if 60 days written notice is given.

Commissioners also heard Matt Patterson, of Patterson & Associates, give the Robeson County Housing Authority a clean audit for fiscal year 2019-20. Patterson commended the Housing Authority for its work.

In other business, Commissioner Sampson told the board that a home on Buie Philadelphus Road has been condemned.

The house was condemned because of unsafe living conditions, and is an area that has lots of standing water, Dial said after the meeting. Residents have been living in the home even though flooding prevents them from parking in the yard.

“The Lumbee Tribe is going to give them transitional housing for three months,” Dial said.

She commended Sampson for her work in the effort.

“She worked really hard in making that happen and helping them secure transitional housing,” Dial said.

Commissioners also voted to:

— Accept a request to rezone a three-acre tract of land owned by Robert Chavis on N.C. 710 from residential agricultural district to residential district for the placement of two duplexes on the land.

— Grant a special use permit request from William Harris of Alfordsville to allow solar power to supply a sawmill, lumberyard and solar kiln business with power on a two-acre tract of land in a residential agricultural district.

— Accept a $2,500 bid for real property located on Eastside Road in Elrod.

— Advertise bids for surplus property amounting to $3,410 for 106 Lola B Drive in Fairmont; $3,000 for 2650 Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont; and a $3,000 bid for a property on Jaycee Hut Road in Pembroke.

— Appoint Charles Beasley and Commissioner Edge to the Lumberton Airport Board.

— Appoint Commissioner Pauline Campbell to the Robeson County Public Library board as a Board of Commissioners representative.

Before the commissioner’s meeting, the Zoning Board met and tabled requests from Dollar General to place a larger sign at a proposed site on N.C. 710 between Pembroke and Red Springs. The Board also tabled a variance to allow the store to have fewer parking spaces than the 91 spaces determined by the square footage of the building per the county’s ordinance. Multiple people who live in the area attended the meeting and spoke against the store’s proposed location.

