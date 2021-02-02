Lumberton man faces charges after being arrested during Task Force operation

February 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Hester</p>

Hester

ELIZABETHTOWN — A 31-year-old Lumberton man was arrested during recent Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force operations in Bladen and Columbus Counties.

Jordan Hester, of N.C. 41, was arrested Friday during the operations by the Tri-County Task Force, which is comprised of personnel from the sheriff’s offices in Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties. Hester was arrested on Dunham Street in Elizabethtown, said Mac Warner, chief deputy of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Hester was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and other outstanding warrants, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $55,000 bond.

The Task Force conducted saturation patrols, targeting “community complaint areas for narcotics, traffic violations, and areas of recent thefts,” according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the patrol, seven arrests were made, with 27 traffic and misdemeanor narcotics citations written, 32 verbal warnings given, and 21 warrants served.

The Task Force was formed in December by Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker and Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins to target drug crimes in each county and allow departments more manpower and shared resources, such as drones, canine officers and two helicopters.