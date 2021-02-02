FBI seeks public assistance in double homicide

February 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are seeking assistance from the public in a double homicide investigation.

On Dec. 2, 2020, 44-year-old Timothy Dumas Sr., and 37-year-old Master Sgt. William Lavigne III were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road in Cumberland County.

As part of the ongoing in-depth investigation into the deaths of Dumas and Lavigne, investigators are asking the public for assistance to create a timeline of their locations and activities on Dec. 1-2, 2020. A gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene near Manchester Road. A dark colored 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths of Dumas or Lavigne, or anyone who saw either of them or their respective vehicles on Dec. 1 or 2, 2020, is asked to call FBI Charlotte at 704- 672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.