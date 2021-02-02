Campbell is a lifesaver

February 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Robeson County 911 Director Chad Deese recently presented telecommunicator Cierra Campbell the Lifesaver Award for her dedication and loyalty to a 9-1-1 situation with a county resident. County officials said Campbell went “above and beyond the call of duty” to ensure proper measures were dispatched for a call of service. Courtesy photo

