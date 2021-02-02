Wesley Pines Retirement Community’s management company once again No. 1 in J.D. Power survey

February 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Wesley Pines Retirement Community’s management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Study.

“Life Care Services ranks highest in independent living resident overall satisfaction for a second consecutive year, with a score of 855. Five Star Senior Living (778) ranks second and Brookdale Senior Living (764) ranks third,” a J.D. Power press release dated Nov. 11, 2020, reads in part.

Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all six study factors: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining, according to information from Wesley Pines.

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. The study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers. Wesley Pines Retirement Community serves more than 120 residents and over 125 team members.

“Life Care Services is privileged to serve nearly 40,000 seniors across the nation. We are honored to be ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for two years in a row by J.D. Power,” said Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company of Life Care Services. “This award represents the voice of our residents and is a testament to our commitment to serve the customer first and foremost.

J.D. Power surveyed 4,992 residents, or their decision-makers, living in an independent, assisted-living or memory care community within the previous three years.