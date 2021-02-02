Operation Groundhog Day: Shadow Seeker nets 2 people wanted in connection to 2018 slaying

Meszaro Locklear Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Two people charged in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a 53-year-old man were among 43 people arrested Tuesday during Operation Groundhog Day: Shadow Seeker.

Samantha Meszaro, 32, and Aaron K. Locklear, 34, both of Lumberton, were charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in relation to the 2018 death of Allen Fields, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. They were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention with no bond.

Meszaro and Locklear previously were charged on Dec. 7, 2018. Meszaro initially was charged with first-degree burglary. Locklear was initially was charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Levander Thompson, 51, of Old Whiteville Road, previously was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in relation to Fields’ death.

Fields’ body was found Dec. 3, 2018, in an abandoned house on 134 Gardenia Drive in Lumberton.

The charges came after a Tuesday operation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force.

Personnel participating in the operation served “multiple warrants throughout the county” and neighboring counties, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The warrants were obtained on various felony charges and misdemeanor charges ranging from failure to support child to violations such as failure to register as a sex offender and probation violations.

The operation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are continuing our efforts in cleaning up areas of our county. If you have outstanding warrants or any civil or criminal process, I am asking you to come to the Sheriff’s Office and let’s take care of it. Operations such as this allow for more manpower and resources, which provides for a safer approach for law enforcement,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Also arrested during the operation were:

— Labreeska D. Locklear, 46, of Pembroke, for two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;

— Jeremy Lucas Locklear, 31, of Pembroke, for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a Scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia;

— Della Marie Hunt, 31, of Pembroke, for possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance;

— Keyshawn Thompson, 20, of Parkton, for two counts of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of second-degree kidnapping;

— Chadwick Locklear, 38, of Maxton, for larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon;

— Donavan Locklear, 25, of Rowland, for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance;

— Christopher LaClaire, 44, of Lumberton, for larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and seven counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle;

— Kimberly Douglas, 33, of Lumberton, for assault by pointing a gun and simple assault;

— James B. Dial, 26, of Shannon, for forgery and uttering, obtaining property by false pretense and forgery notes, checks and securities;

— Michael Rose, 30, of Lumberton, for possession of a weapon by a prisoner;

— Shaun Dale Hemingway, 42, of Lumberton, for failure to report new address as a sex offender;

— Audrey J. CiCi, 36, of Fayetteville, for breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering;

— Tasha Mitchell, 42, of Lumberton, for conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering;

— Graham Poston, 42, of Lumberton, for conspiracy to breaking and entering, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering;

— Trictian Hunt, 22, of Lumberton, for felony larceny, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle;

— Kevin Hammonds, 26, of Lumberton, for malicious conduct by a prisoner;

— Jaheim Purdie, 19, of Lumberton, for second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering;

— Charles R. Hughes, 41 of Lumberton, for breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering;

— Jody Hunt Jr., 24, of Shannon, for second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, and assault by pointing a gun;

— Marcus D. Lambert, 24, of Red Springs, for discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and assault by pointing a gun;

— Michael L. Strickland, 46, of Rowland, for breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering;

— James Earl Lowery, 24, of Pembroke, for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property;

— Linwood Locklear, 48, Maxton, for sex offense registration law violation;

— William Moore, 47, of Lumberton, for robbery with a dangerous weapon;

— Justin Lee Scott, 23, of Lumberton, for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm;

— Donnie Ray Blanks, 30, of Lumberton, for receiving stolen goods;

— Christopher Strickland, 42, of Maxton, for breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking;

— Robert Strong Jr., 34, of Maxton, for larceny of motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense;

— Tiffany Sanderson, 31, for failure to appear for school attendance violation;

— Heath Dial, 48, of Lumberton, for nonsupport of child;

— Sarah Lee Wilkin, 31, of Lumberton, for failure to appear for littering;

— Adam Oxendine, 35, of Fairmont, for failure to appear for injury to personal property;

— Amber Moore, 39, of Lumberton, for three counts of failure to appear for trespassing;

— Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont, for school attendance violation;

— Silas Oxendine, 25, of Fairmont, for failure to appear for carrying a concealed weapon;

— Bobby J. Locklear, 74, of Lumberton, for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats;

— Jennifer Oxendine, 40, of Shannon, for failure to appear for driving while impaired;

— Terrell M. Oxendine, 38, of Lumberton, for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny;

— Loretta Rice, 29, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats;

— William Eric Hunt, 32, of Lumberton, for three counts of failure to appear for assault on female and probation violation;

— Myles McKeithan, 31, of Elizabethtown, for failure to appear for two counts failure to wear a seat belt and driving while license revoked.