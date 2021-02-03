Big-time rematch

February 2, 2021 Robesonian News 0
The Lumberton boys basketball team faced Pinecrest on Tuesday in Southern Pines in a rematch of the 4A East Regional final Lumberton won last March. Pictured, Lumberton senior guard Charlie Miller attempts an off-balance layup after being fouled. Pinecrest won the game 45-42. For the full story, see page 1B. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

