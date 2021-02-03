250 households in Pembroke receive food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County leaders will make a decision Tuesday on the re-entry plan for students, with consideration given to Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommendation to get children back into classrooms.

Cooper and state education leaders on Tuesday urged school districts across the state to offer an in-person learning option.

“Protecting the health and safety of the people of this state, especially our children and our teachers, has been our goal,” Cooper said Tuesday. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place.”

Mandy Cohen, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said with schools across the state participating in in-person instruction “few COVID-19 clusters in our public schools” have been seen.

Members of the state Senate filed the In-Person Learning Choice for Families, or Senate Bill 37, on Monday. The legislation would provide access to in-person learning for students in grades kindergarten through 12. It was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on Tuesday and reported favorably from the committee on Wednesday. It has yet be heard by the full Senate.

Students and teachers in the PSRC have been working in a remote-learning setting since the start of the school year. The decision to learn remotely was first made in July 2020 during a Board of Education meeting.

During the Jan. 12 meeting, PSRC school board members voted on a “tentative” date of Feb. 16 for in-person learning to resume for students in kindergarten through grade 12. Parents retain the option to continue remote learning.

Board Chairman Craig Lowry said the remote learning option is not going away.

“Regardless of what we decide, that’s going to be an option,” Lowry added.

The intent of PSRC leaders has always been to return students to the classroom once it is safe, PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said. Those discussions took place before Cooper’s recent announcement concerning in-person learning.

Williamson said PSRC administration has formed a recommendation to be presented Tuesday during the Board of Education meeting, but did not wish to discuss details of the recommendation.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County administration has a finalized proposal concerning student re-entry that will go before our Board of Education for approval on Feb. 9, 2021. We are aware of Senate Bill 37 and Governor Cooper’s remarks concerning the re-opening of schools. However, our district has taken the necessary measures and created plans to safely return our students to the school building for in-person learning long before yesterday,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.

“We can confidently say that our schools have proper procedures in place and more than enough PPE (personal protective equipment) for students and teachers to return to the classroom. We also understand that some parents and students may have concerns about returning for in-person instruction in any format. We want to make sure those parents and students know that no matter what our Board of Education votes to move forward with in regards to student re-entry, virtual learning will remain an option for those individuals,” Burnette added.

Conversations with principals concerning their recommendations about safety and in-person learning have also been had, Williamson said. Sanitation measures to disinfect schools already are taking place, as are temperature checks.

Williamson said requirements for face masks, the frequent washing of hands and social distancing will remain in place if the decision to return to the classroom is made.

Burnette said a survey is available to help the school system gather data on students’ desire to return to the classroom or remain virtual. The survey can be found on PSRC’s Facebook page and school websites and will be “vital” as the school system prepares and coordinates transportation and nutrition services, he said.