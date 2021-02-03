250 households in Pembroke receive food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina

February 3, 2021
Staff report
Members of the U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard helped distribute food to 250 Pembroke households on Wednesday as part as the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina’s COVID-19 response relief efforts.

PEMBROKE — Food was distributed Wednesday to 250 households in the Pembroke community by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina.

Participants received milk, nutritional bars and a variety of dry goods such as spaghetti, peanut butter and vegetables. The project is part of the COVID-19 response relief effort for North Carolina, 2nd Lt. Hunter Maynor said.

“It has been a particularly hard time in 2020 for people, but especially businesses in general. We are here to make sure people get through these hard times until they can get back on their feet again,” Maynor said.

Pembroke is just one stop among many throughout Southeastern North Carolina for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The distribution, which was located at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex, was a joint effort with the U.S. Army National Guard and the U.S. Air National Guard.