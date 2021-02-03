Ruby Tuesday in Lumberton reopens Friday

February 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Ruby Tuesday of Lumberton will welcome back guests to its restored restaurant on Friday for a weekend-long grand opening celebration complete with special giveaways for attendees.

The restaurant invites area residents to attend its ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 10:45 a.m., where the first 40 guests will receive a $25 gift card. Attendees also can enter to win a $100 Ruby Tuesday gift card starting Friday through Monday. Anyone who visits the Lumberton restaurant on Saturday and Sunday will receive a free cookie with purchase. Children eat for free from 4 p.m. to closing on Monday.

Ruby Tuesday is continuing to adhere to high cleaning standards and sanitation procedures, as well as following the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on social distancing protocols.

The restaurant was founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The company currently owns, operates and franchises in the United States, Guam, and five foreign countries under the Ruby Tuesday® brand.