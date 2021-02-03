SEATS offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here were presented a “snapshot” of the town’s sewer system on Tuesday and were told of a worst-case scenario that could cost tens of millions of dollars to correct.

The town’s sewer asset management plan, which serves as a map of the sewer system and its condition, was presented during a livestreamed Board of Commissioners meeting by representatives of WithersRavenel, a Cary-based civil and environmental engineering firm.

“The AMP is a snapshot in time, however it is a living document,” said J.D. Freeman, project manager.

The data, which is being entered into the county’s geographic information system, will serve as the town’s plan to repair pipes in the future and to help it better form a long-term funding strategy for repairs. Development of the assessment management plan is being paid for with a $150,000 Asset Inventory and Assessment grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

WithersRavenel workers used smoke to find holes in sewer lines and inspected the town’s 34 miles of sanitary sewer, 1-mile-long forcemain that feeds five sanitary sewer lift stations and its 681 sanitary sewer manholes, he said.

Findings revealed that in a worst-case scenario over a 50-year period, the town would have to spend $40 million to repair the pipes, if the system is not maintained efficiently or necessary repairs to high-risk areas are not made.

Town Manager David Ashburn said the town hopes to repair a percentage of those pipes with sliplining, which allows workers to place a lining inside existing pipes that will harden and repair leaks. Ashburn estimated that using sliplining would reduce repair costs to $24 million.

The town is routinely cleaning the pipes, even more than is mandated in the plan, in an effort to better maintain the system, the town manager said.

Ashburn said the town hopes to have bids by March 1 for repair work on some of the pipes mentioned in the plan. If an acceptable bid is received work could begin in the spring or summer. The project would be paid for using a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of about $2 million.

In other business, Ashburn urged residents to sign up for call notifications from the town.

“We are working very diligently to improve the communication with the citizens of this town,” he said.

The newsletter the town sends out with monthly utility bills is not enough, the town manager said. Residents can be more informed of events and receive emergency notifications if they call town hall and sign up to be notified by telephone.

Commissioners also heard from Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins about the Let’s Chat Awhile Program put in place by the police department. The program helps officers perform daily wellness checks with elderly or disabled residents who live alone. The participant would call the department to check in daily, and if the department cannot reach them, an officer will visit the home.

“We care about you. We want you to use this service,” Adkins said.

People can sign up by visiting the police department and filling out a form. The program requires at least two alternate people to be listed for police to call for help in contacting participants. If a participant goes out of town or is in the hospital or on vacation, the department asks they are made aware so they “don’t worry,” Adkins said.

“Again, it’s a friendship,” Adkins said.

The program is similar to a wellness check program he was involved in during his time on the St. Pauls Police Department, Adkins said. That program was well-received and had between 30 and 40 participants.

“As you can see, we have a lot of positive things going on in our town,” Mayor Ed Henderson said.

Projects like the water treatment plant replacement, sewer project and addition of businesses like the Robeson Health Care clinic will help improve the quality of life for town residents, he said.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners encouraged residents to help clean up roadside trash.

“We do have the bags for you,” Commissioner Duron Burney said.

Residents can pick up supplies from Town Hall. Trash collected will be picked up by the town’s Public Works department.

Commissioner Elma Patterson recently filled four bags of trash from the side of Quick and Harrington streets and other areas. She also commended a group from Jones Chapel for a trash pickup effort on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In closing comments, commissioners encouraged residents to continue wearing masks and to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Commissioner Murray McKeithan encouraged residents to “take extra measures to be extra careful” in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Henderson said he received his COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“I encourage you to get yours as well,” he said.