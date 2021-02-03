SEATS offering free transportation to COVID vaccination appointments

Staff report

LUMBERTON — South East Area Transit System is offering free transportation for people scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are available for people 65 years of age and older. To schedule transportation to a vaccine appointment, call 910-618-5679 or 910-618-5696.