Fairmont man hospitalized after being victim of robbery

February 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A 43-year-old Fairmont man was hospitalized after being the victim of a Wednesday morning robbery.

Jimmy Grice was injured after three masked men robbed him about 2:30 a.m. at his residence on the 5000 block of N.C. 904, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Grice was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

“Investigators have spoken with the victim today,” McLean said.

And investigators are following up on information obtained during the day, he said.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.