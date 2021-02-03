Web-footed pedestrians crossing

February 3, 2021 Robesonian News 0
A flock of geese stops traffic briefly Wednesday afternoon as the group of birds crosses Liberty Hill Road from the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in Lumberton. Signs are posted in the area to warn motorists of geese who frequently roam the area. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

