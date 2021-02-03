Maxton woman faces charge after teen struck, killed by vehicle

Staff report

ABERDEEN — A Maxton woman was charged after striking and killing a teenager with her vehicle in Hoke County recently.

Jazmin Scott was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after she struck 17-year-old Jeremiah Deese, of Maxton, with her vehicle on Saturday, according to Sgt. Stevens, of the State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 9:48 p.m. as Scott’s 2016 Volkswagon Jetta was traveling west on McNair Road, he said.

According to WPDE, the crash occurred “about 200 yards” from the Robeson County line.

“There were a group of three teenagers walking west in the eastbound lane,” Stevens said. “The vehicle swerved left of center to avoid colliding with an animal and struck the 17-year-old.”

Deese’s family was on the scene, according to the sergeant. Deese was pronounced dead by Robeson County EMS.

No other people were injured in the crash, Stevens said.