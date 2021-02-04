Crime report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College and the Robeson County CERT finished a training session Saturday at the college’s Emergency Services Training Grounds in which more than 40 students took part.

The purpose of Robeson County CERT, or Community Emergency Response Team, is to train teams of volunteers to fill in the gap between first responders and federal agencies during emergencies. Participants in the program receive a total of 21 hours of training.

“I have always had a desire to help those in need and to serve my community. Being a part of CERT has given me the opportunity to help my neighbors during difficult times. Robeson County has been hit hard over the last few years with major hurricanes and now a global pandemic. Having my CERT training and being a part of the Robeson County CERT team has allowed me to help those close to home and that brings a sense of contentment to my heart,” said Audrey Hunt, member of RCC board of trustees and Robeson County CERT Team

The program began with TEEN and Campus Community Emergency Response teams before expanding into the Robeson County CERT, with a mission to train area residents ages of 16 and older on disaster response skills such as fire safety, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Using skills and knowledge learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT volunteers can assist others in their community after a disaster when professional responders are not immediately available to help. The CERT volunteers also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking an active role in emergency preparedness projects.

“Community volunteers are crucial during a disaster. I recognized this firsthand during Hurricane Matthew while working for the City of Lumberton,” said Linda Maynor Oxendine, Robeson County CERT coordinator.

The first CERT program began in the winter of 2019 and graduated 24 students, creating the Robeson County Teen CERT program. In February of that year, 14 students and faculty members from The University of North Carolina Pembroke graduated, creating a UNCP CERT program. Since then, more than 50 participants have graduated from the program.

Because of COVID-19 this past December and January the program continued with an online version of CERT approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that was recommended by North Carolina Emergency Management to CORE, the nonprofit organization leading the program. In January, 20 high school students and 15 adults graduated from the program, expanding the Teen CERT program into the Robeson County CERT program. The Robeson County CERT program now administers the TEEN and Campus CERTs and will work with school faculty to complete the implementation of the CERT program within the school system. Although CORE is the lead nonprofit agency, Robeson County Emergency Management is the sponsoring agency. Robeson County CERT works very closely with Robeson County Emergency Management as well as NC Emergency Management.

The college has been a CORE partner since the start of the program. CERT is a tuition waived course. As a partner, RCC provides the training facility and instructor at no cost to CORE, which provides each student with a CERT backpack, T-shirt and snack/lunch valued at $100 per student.

“Robeson County has a strong first responder program. The added resource of having a Robeson County CERT team gives us another tool when responding to man-made and natural disasters in our community,” said Robert Ivey, RCC’s Fire and Rescue coordinator. “RCC is proud to partner with first responders and the CERT team by providing opportunities to train and prepare for emergencies.”

The college coordinates the training of fire extinguisher use, familiarization with hazardous materials, and other safety information crucial during emergencies and first aid and CPR. The program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and hazards that could impact our community and trains them in necessary response skills like fire safety, team organization, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations.

“As an example, during a hurricane we need high school students trained in CERT from throughout the county that we can call out to assist homeowners with removing damaged furnishings from their homes and debris and limbs from their lawns as well as assist with the distribution of food, water, and, later as supplies are transported in, household items.”

CERT volunteers are also needed to install tarps on roofs, place flood buckets at the doors of flood-damaged homes, and sort and distribute clothes at the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

Oxendine would love to see this program expand.

“A sponsor for each of the seven high school CERT programs via local business owners within the community that the school located would be helpful. It is simply about finding the business owner that has the heart for the community,” she said.

Another option Oxendine said is for Lumberton City Council to assist with sponsorships.

“It is a possibility that each council member, through their discretionary funds, would contribute to the school’s CERT program,” she said.

Anyone interested in signing up for the course can contact Oxendine at 910-734-9942 or at lindaoxendine@coreresponse.org.