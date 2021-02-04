Lumberton man faces attempted first-degree murder charge in relation to 2015 shooting

February 4, 2021
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was arrested today in relation to the shooting in 2015 of a woman in the parking lot area of Biggs Park Mall.

Terrell Brennon Mitchell, age 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to the Lumberton Police Department. He was confined in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The police department did not release bond information.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2015, Robie Hunt was in her vehicle traveling toward Belk Department Store, according to the police department. As she drove through the alleyway between Drugs America and Roses several shots were fired into her vehicle. Hunt was struck twice as she tried to drive away. She crashed her car into the entrance of Belk Department Store, where she was able to run inside for help.

Officers were able to develop Terrell Brennon Mitchell as a suspect and used evidence collected during the investigation to link him to the crime, according to the police department.