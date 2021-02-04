Fairmont attorney hopes to soon present contract to manager pick

Scott
Townsend
FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s attorney is to present a contract soon to the person chosen to be the next town manager.
Henry “Hank” Raper was picked unanimously by the town’s Board of Commissioners during its Jan. 19 meeting. Raper has been told of the town’s intent to hire him, Town Attorney Jessica Scott said Thursday.
“We are in the drafting stages of the contract,” Scott said.
She hoped to present it to him by the end of the week, Scott said.
“I think it’s a great thing that, you know, you got somebody interested in coming to help Fairmont build and grow,” Mayor Charles Townsend said.
Raper’s willingness to “get going,” vision for the town and his vast skill set are qualities that impressed him, the mayor said.
He looks forward to working with Raper and is grateful for the skills he has in wastewater treatment and grant writing, which could be valuable to the town, Townsend said. The mayor also hopes for a collaborative relationship between town residents and Raper.
“Once he comes I’d like for people of this town to get to know him and share their ideas (with Raper),” Townsend said.
Raper lives in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and has experience working in the North Carolina towns of Erwin and Pittsboro. He also served as town manager of Nashville, North Carolina. Raper holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate degree.
He will replace interim town manager Ricky Harris, who has filled in since May 7, when Katrina Tatum retired from the role. Harris previously served as county manager for about 6 1/2 years, and retired from the role in December 2018.
The Lumber River Council of Governments provided six candidates to fill the role of interim town manager, with Harris being the only candidate who expressed interest in filling the position, Townsend said during a teleconference meeting on April 21.
Townsend extended gratitude to Harris for staying on and helping steer the town as it searched for a town manager.
“I can say we really appreciate Mr. Ricky Harris for all he’s done to keep us going during the time we were searching for someone permanent,” Townsend said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]ian.com.