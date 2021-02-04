Rowland police seek public’s help identifying man caught stealing on camera

LUMBERTON — A more than $18 million federal grant was part of a Rental Pandemic Relief Budget approved by the Lumbee Tribal Council on Thursday during a special called meeting.

The $18,116,842.73 Emergency Rental Assistance grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Jan. 27 and will be used to help Lumbee Tribe members across the United States who are facing hardships because of COVID-19, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin said.

“You have to show that COVID has put you in this situation,” Godwin said.

Eligible members who can prove they have been adversely affected by the virus and have a household income at 80% or less than the area median income can receive assistance for payment of utilities, rent and water.

Funds are for low-income renters only, said Tammy Maynor, interim tribal administrator.

Local governments and American Indian tribes, whether federally recognized or not, could apply for the grant as long as they received funds through the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996, Godwin said.

The Pandemic Relief budget was approved unanimously Thursday by members of the Finance Committee and the Tribal Council. The Treasury grant brings the tribe’s total budget for the current fiscal year to a little more than $47 million.

“This money has not come from HUD, it’s come from the U.S. Treasury, that’s a whole different ball field playing out there,” said Pam Hunt, Finance Committee chairperson.

“This is an honor because we are blessed to receive these funds,” she said.

The tribe has until Dec. 31 to spend the money, Maynor said. But, leaders hope they will be given more time.

The tribe must hire people to manage the money and distribute it to members who are located nationwide.

“We’re going to have to hire more people,” Godwin said.

A project manager and at least 19 additional staff will be hired to perform tasks related to compliance, enrollment and administrative duties, among others, Maynor said. The response of Lumbee tribe members to the funding assistance will also determine if more hires will be made later.

Workers brought in to dispense funding will be temporary hires, she said.

The tribe will use current employees for some duties, and pro-rate their pay so they are not earning double salaries, Hunt said.

Maynor also spoke about setting up a site at the Soaring Eagle Community Building on Norment Road in Lumberton to operate out of.

Growth in areas like housing will push the tribe to continue hiring more workers, Chairman Godwin said.

“We’re going to have to hire more of everything,” he said.

The tribe doesn’t have all of the information or guidelines yet from the U.S. Treasury, he said. Tribal leaders will be asking more questions about spending guidelines.

Godwin shared other updates during the Finance Committee meeting.

“We have $22 million in ongoing projects,” he said.

Those projects include housing efforts such as the Dreamcatcher Project.

He also said the tribe’s Medication-Assisted Treatment Program continues to offer services to help people recover from addiction. Each year the program is allocated $525,000.

The program, which is in its second year, saves 60 lives a year, he said.

Hunt asked Godwin when in-person meetings will resume, citing safety protocols in place such as shield partitions for council members and the ability to social distance in Council chambers.

The tribe has lost many elders to COVID-19, Godwin said.

“We’ve had some outbreaks, and we’ve had to shut down and start over,” he said.

But the time to return to in-person meetings is a conversation that will be had, Godwin said.

He encouraged members of the tribe to continue wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing. The chairman also asked Tribal Council members in attendance to spread the messages of the “3 Ws” and the importance of getting vaccinated to community members, especially Lumbee elders. Godwin and his wife received the vaccine on Jan. 15.

“This shot is your shield,” he said.