Rowland police seek public’s help identifying man caught stealing on camera

February 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Pictured is a man recorded by a surveillance camera on Jan. 27 during an alleged theft at the Dollar General in Rowland. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts should call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311 and ask to speak with Lt. W.D. Davis.

Pictured is a man recorded by a surveillance camera on Jan. 27 during an alleged theft at the Dollar General in Rowland. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts should call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311 and ask to speak with Lt. W.D. Davis.

<p>Police are asking the public for help in identifying this person recorded by a surveillance camera on Jan. 27 during an alleged theft at the Dollar General on Bond Street in Rowland.</p>

Police are asking the public for help in identifying this person recorded by a surveillance camera on Jan. 27 during an alleged theft at the Dollar General on Bond Street in Rowland.

ROWLAND — Police here are asking the public’s help in identifying a man caught shoplifting at the local Dollar General store.

A man can be seen on surveillance footage recorded about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 entering the store located at 301 N. Bond St. in Rowland, according to the Rowland Police Department. The man placed white T-shirts in his pants before stealing Tide Pods from another aisle and leaving the store.

“The subject fled in a red Nissan Frontier truck. First three digits on the N.C. (license) plate are: CEV,” according to the police department.

The police department posted photos and a short video on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The man faces charges of concealment of goods and larceny when apprehended, Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts should call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311 and ask to speak with Lt. W.D. Davis.