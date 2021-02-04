Camp Grace to hold chili cook-off fundraiser on Saturday

February 4, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — Camp Grace has scheduled for Saturday a chili cook-off that features area chefs.

The cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining hall of the camp located at 145 Grace Drive in Fairmont.

Admission is $5 for unlimited chili and a drink. Families won’t spend more than $20 on admission. All proceeds will support the camp’s operations in the summer season.

For more information, call 910-628-6326.