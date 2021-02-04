Golden LEAF board OKs long-term plan, makes award of more than $2 million

LUMBERTON — The Golden LEAF board of directors adopted its long-term strategic plan on Thursday and awarded $2,099,350 for workforce training and infrastructure projects to support economic growth in rural areas of the state.
Nothing specific to Robeson County came out of the board’s regular meeting, said Jenny Tinklepaugh, communications officer. But, the long-term strategic plan will help the Golden LEAF Foundation continue to support communities like Robeson County.
“The Golden LEAF Board is pleased to adopt a strategic plan to help guide the Foundation’s work to move the economic needle in rural, economically distressed communities,” said Bo Biggs, Golden LEAF board chair. “We remain committed to the mission of the Foundation and look forward to implementing the plan over the next several years. While much has been accomplished over Golden LEAF’s two decades, much is left to do.”
Biggs established a working group to lead the strategic planning process comprised of Golden LEAF board members Barry Dodson, of Rockingham; Tom Taft, of Pitt County; and Lawrence Davenport, of Pitt County.
The Foundation is excited to get to work on implementing strategies to help address some of the economic challenges facing North Carolina, said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president and chief executive officer
“The goal of the strategic planning process was to help Golden LEAF become more effective, efficient, and impactful,” Hamilton said. “I would like to thank the board for their hard work over the last several months to develop the plan. We look forward to beginning implementation as we remain focused on the long-term economic advancement of North Carolina.”
The plan reaffirms the mission of Golden LEAF, which is prioritizing job creation, capital investment, workforce preparedness, and agriculture, according to information from Golden LEAF. Strategies identified include regional thinking and actions, and expansion of funding to incorporate additional best practices in rural economic development.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board funded two projects to address workforce training gaps and create economic investment opportunities in rural communities.
East Carolina University received $1,899,350 to fund expansion of its ability to train students in pharmaceutical manufacturing and address a regional need for pharmaceutical manufacturers with four-year degrees. Students will be able to receive a four-year degree from ECU without leaving their home communities. Training will also be available for professional development to current employees. Companies could use the lab equipment to develop and test new manufacturing processes.
The board also approved giving $200,000 to the Town of Holly Ridge through the Open Grants Program. The money will help the town provide stormwater infrastructure for the 60-acre Phase II of the Camp Davis Industrial Park.
The Open Grants Program supports economic development projects in the areas of workforce preparedness, economic investment and job creation, and agriculture.