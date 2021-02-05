Red Springs police make arrests after woman run over during robbery

RED SPRINGS — Two people have been charged Tuesday in connection with a Jan. 28 robbery in which a woman was run over by a pickup truck and hospitalized.
Alvin McCutchen Jr., 38, of 7 Front St. in Red Springs, was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of common law robbery, one felony count of conspiracy to commit common law robbery and one misdemeanor count of resist, delay and obstruct, according to the Red Springs Police Department. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under an $80,000 secured bond.
Elisabeth Jacobs, 24, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of common law robbery, one felony count of conspiracy to commit common law robbery and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.
The investigation began Tuesday about 4:40 p.m. when Red Springs police officers responded to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center in Lumberton and spoke to the victim, Anhelika Bullard.
Bullard told the officers she had been robbed and assaulted on Jan. 28 near 160 Brigman St. in Red Springs. The victim said she had called Jacobs to ask for a ride to another location in Robeson County, in exchange for money. The victim said she contacted another person for transportation after waiting for Jacobs for a long time.
Jacobs arrived with McCutchen as a passenger in a 2006 crew cab Dodge Sport.
After being told transportation was no longer needed, Jacobs told her she needed to be paid for her time and gas, according to the police department. As Bullard paid Jacobs, Jacobs snatched money out of her hands and Bullard reached inside the vehicle to retrieve the money.
“Ms. Bullard said that the two began fighting and that Elisabeth Jacobs then put the truck in drive and sped off at a high rate of speed, causing her to fall and be thrown underneath the truck, which ultimately ran over her right upper thigh area, causing significant trauma. Ms. Bullard said that the pair never stopped the truck after they ran her over,” a police department statement reads in part.
“Ms. Bullard luckily did not sustain any broken bones and suffered only from significant trauma/bruising to her upper thigh and is currently being treated at Southeast Regional Medical Center for her injuries and is required to have compression cuffs always placed on both legs due to the high risk of the victim having blood clots that could possibly leave the trauma area and cause further irreparable damage,” said Sgt. Hausler, of the Red Springs Criminal Investigation Division.
Red Springs Police Chief Brent Adkins said he is grateful the victims injuries were not worse, and commended the department for its efforts in the arrests of Jacobs and McCutchen.
“The victim was very lucky in this incident and we are glad to hear that she is on the road to a speedy recovery. I am very proud of the continued efforts and dedication of our officers and investigators here at the Red Springs Police Department and their commitment in keeping the citizens, visitors and businesses of Red Springs safe,” Adkins said.