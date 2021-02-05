Family thinks fondly of Flora Belle Watson Ingram as the WoodHaven resident marks 101 years of life

LUMBERTON — Friday marked the 101st birthday of Flora Belle Watson Ingram, a resident of the WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton.

Flora was born Feb. 5, 1920, in Ellerbe, to the late Clydie Horne Watson Stutts and Colon Bethune Watson. She is the last surviving of eight children.

Her father died when she and her twin brother, Kenneth Edison Watson, was only 3 weeks old and because of hardships, she was raised by her grandparents. Some of her older siblings were raised in a Raleigh orphanage, but the twins were able to grow up close to one another.

Despite growing up with little money to spare, Ingram told her own children that although they were very poor everyone always had huge, plentiful gardens and neighbors and kin looked out for each other to get through the many tough times.

Flora married Leon B. “Lin” Ingram in 1941 and moved around to Florida, Illinois, High Point and then to Moore County in North Carolina. Together they had four children: three sons, Mike, Larry and Kenneth Ingram, and a daughter, Dorothy Fitter. One son passed away.

The years were again hard to get by, with little income to feed and raise a family. There were many struggles and hardships, so she never bought a new dress or shoes and never owned a pot or lid that matched, yet Ingram’s family can attest she never once complained about doing without.

Ingram rarely worked outside the home. But when she did venture out once, it was to work at a small canteen store where food was served.

After her husband passed away on Jan. 1, 1978, Ingram moved to Fairmont with her daughter and her husband.

One thing Dorothy remembered most about her mother is that she never drove a car, but often reflected back to the horse-and-buggy days.

“She always loved to read about farm life and about simple times in a more simple world many, many years ago,” Fitter said.

Ingram has been a resident of Woodhaven since Jan. 5, 2017. While there, she has participated in a variety of activities, such as a sing-alongs, church services, a Valentine’s Day party and other holiday gatherings.

She took pleasure in cooking, gardening, gospel music and spending time with others — especially her family. She also enjoyed talking about her heroes, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, Joe Louis, Shirley Temple and Charles Lindbergh.

Ingram is hard of hearing but is able to answer simple “yes” and “no” questions and always shares a “beautiful smile.”

“Our mother, along with a lot of folks, many years ago did without the simplest things that we take for granted nowadays,” Dorothy Fitter said. “She never let doing without drag her down. She was a wonderful cook with very little to cook with like today.

“She still laughs today as she did for all of those years when life was harsh. Just the mention of a loved one in her ear lights up her smile in her blue eyes.”

Because of the pandemic, Dorothy Fitter has not been able to visit her mother in a year.

“Her family misses her smile and laughter, and we hope that we will get to see her do just that again soon, God willing,” Fitter said.